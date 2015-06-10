UniCredit appoints new CEO for Ukraine business

VIENNA, June 10 (Reuters) - UniCredit, the biggest Western lender in Eastern Europe, has appointed Tamara Savoschenko as the CEO of its Ukrainian business, the Italian bank’s central and eastern Europe subsidiary Bank Austria said on Wednesday.

The group is in negotiations talks to sell JSC Ukrsotsbank, although the process has been held back as the crisis in Ukraine drags on.

Savoschenko is deputy Chair of the management board at Ukrsotsbank, after joining the bank in 1993 and working in different positions including head of IT.

She replaces Graziano Cameli, currently Chief Executive Officer at Ukrsotsbank, who will become Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Board and Executive Vice-President at AO UniCredit Bank Russia.