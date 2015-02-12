FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Austria says happy with core capital ratio
February 12, 2015

Bank Austria says happy with core capital ratio

VIENNA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bank Austria is satisfied with its 10.3 percent core capital ratio and does not plan any immediate measures to boost it because it will tend to rise thanks to strong earnings capacity, Chief Financial Officer Francesco Giordano told a results news conference by the UniCredit unit on Thursday.

Chief Executive Willibald Cernko said the market leader in central and eastern Europe expected to make money in Russia again this year, adding any declines could be made up elsewhere so that overall 2015 results will be in line with 2014 profits. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

