Bank Austria H1 profit weighed down by Ukraine, CEE risk costs

VIENNA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Bank Austria’s first-half net profit dropped around 37 percent to 489 million euros ($534 million) as losses in its Ukraine business, risk provisions and bank levies weighed on results.

The central and Eastern Europe (CEE) arm of UniCredit said its Ukraine subsidiary, which it is in discussions to sell, reported a 202 million euro loss.

Overall, write downs and risk provisions for bad loans rose around 11 percent to 391 million euros in the first half, as a drop in Austria did not offset a rise in CEE.

Bank levies jumped by a third, hitting an all-time high at 175 million euros, with a 92 million euro hit to profit in Austria. The country in June proposed higher capital requirements for big banks such as Bank Austria.

Russia, Bank Austria’s single most profitable market, “exceeded” its expectations in the first six months of 2015 despite being hit by sanctions and weak growth.

The bank reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 10.8 percent of risk-weighted assets under transitional Basel 3 standards, up from the previous quarter’s 10.2 percent.

The results came a day after UniCredit allayed fears for now it might tap shareholders to bolster its balance sheet after reporting stronger than expected capital and a 29.5 percent profit rise. ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Victoria Bryan)