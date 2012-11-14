Bank Austria 9 month net profit 1.1 bln euros

VIENNA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Unicredit’s Bank Austria, emerging Europe’s biggest lender, reported nine-month net profit of 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) thanks to a slight increase in its customer business, cost discipline and lower risk provisions.

Bank Austria had made just 3 million euros net profit in the first nine months of 2011, mainly because of large impairment charges including writedowns on Greek government bonds.

The bank said on Wednesday its loan writedowns in Austria and Central Europe fell 13.4 percent in January-September 2012 to 887 million euros. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)