FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Austria faces 70 mln eur hit from Swiss court case
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 11, 2013 / 10:46 AM / 4 years ago

Bank Austria faces 70 mln eur hit from Swiss court case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 11 (Reuters) - UniCredit unit Bank Austria’s profit will take a hit of around 70 million euros ($92 million) this year as a result of a Swiss court ruling, Bank Austria said on Thursday.

Switzerland’s supreme court has rejected the bank’s appeal against a lower court ruling ordering the group to pay around 254 million euros in a case brought nearly 20 years ago by Germany’s BvS reconstruction agency for eastern Germany.

“As Bank Austria has already built up appropriate risk provisions for this scenario, the residual P&L effect from this court ruling should be approximately 70 million euros in 2013,” it said in a statement.

It said it would re-launch legal action against BvS over the case in Germany.

$1 = 0.7642 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.