Regulator won't automatically approve Bank Austria asset sale -paper
November 2, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Regulator won't automatically approve Bank Austria asset sale -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The head of Austria’s Federal Competition Authority (BWB) said the regulator would not automatically approve a sale of Bank Austria’s retail arm by UniCredit, according to remarks published in a newspaper on Monday.

Two sources close to the matter said last month that UniCredit was considering the sale of retail and small and medium enterprise (SME) finance businesses at Bank Austria, its central and eastern European arm.

Talks are under way with Austrian lender Bawag, owned by Cerberus Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset Management.

“We will certainly not simply rubber-stamp such a plan,” the head of the BWB, Theodor Thanner, was quoted as saying by Austrian newspaper Der Standard on Monday in an article focusing on the possible sale of Bank Austria’s retail arm.

The BWB was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
