UniCredit mulling sale of some Bank Austria assets - source
October 19, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

UniCredit mulling sale of some Bank Austria assets - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - UniCredit, Italy’s biggest bank by assets, is considering the sale of retail and small and medium enterprise businesses at its Bank Austria unit, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

“It is one of the options on the table,” the source said.

Earlier on Monday a report published on the website of Austrian newspaper Der Standard said talks were underway to sell most of Bank Austria’s retail and small and medium business financing segments. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

