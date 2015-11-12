UniCredit's Bank Austria to decide before December on retail arm -CEO

VIENNA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - UniCredit unit Bank Austria said it will decide before December on whether to restructure or sell its retail business in Austria, according to an open letter published by the lender on Thursday.

On Wednesday, UniCredit announced it was looking at the future of its Austrian retail business and planned to slash its workforce by 18,200 people with job cuts planned in both local and global corporate centres as well as in commercial banks in Italy, Germany, Austria and central and eastern Europe.

In a letter published in newspapers across Austria on Thursday, Bank Austria CEO Willibald Cernko said the lender had already taken steps but more needed to be done to return the retail business to profitability.

“Please give us time until the beginning of December to make a responsible decision over our future direction that will equally satisfy the interest of our customers, our employees and our shareholders,” Cernko wrote in the open letter.

According to sources, UniCredit has held talks with Austrian bank BAWAG PSK, majority owned by U.S. firms Cerberus Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset Management, over a potential sale of Bank Austria’s retail arm.

Bank Austria’s retail business, which has around 220 branches and employs 9,200 people in Austria, made a pre-tax loss of 41 million in the first nine months of the year.

The lender became part of UniCredit in 2005 and has already said it would cut 800 jobs for certain by 2018, 130 of which will be slashed before year-end. Its retail arm has 1.6 million customers, including small businesses. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz; Writing by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Heneghan)