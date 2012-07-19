Thai Bank of Ayudhya Q2 net profit up, meets forecast

BANGKOK, July 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, Bank of Ayudhya, part-owned by General Electric , reported a 2 4 .5 p ercent rise in quarterly net profit on Thu rsday, i n line with forecasts, due to strong loan demand from retail clients.

The bank, 33 percent owned by a GE unit, made an April-June net profit of 3.7 billion baht ($116.65 million), a record high, up from 2.97 billion a year earlier. Eleven analysts polled by Reuters had an average earnings forecast of 3.7 b i l lion baht.

The bank’s margin is expected to improve after it completed the consolidation of a loan portfolio from Thai units of HSBC at the end of the first quarter. ($1 = 31.72 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)