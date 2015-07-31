UPDATE 1-Caixabank CEO says no acquisitions planned outside Spain

(Adds background)

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Caixabank is not planning any acquisitions outside Spain, its chief executive said on Friday, denying reports that it is interested in Poland’s BPH.

GE Capital has said it was considering selling its 87.3 percent stake in BPH, Poland’s No.11 bank by assets with a market capitalisation of $792 million.

On Friday, Polish daily Puls Biznesu said Caixabank, Italy’s UniCredit, Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki and local insurer PZU were all interested in the stake.

“We’re not looking for acquisitions outside Spain,” Caixabank CEO Gonzalo Gortazar said during a webcast with analysts, a spokesman said.

Three banking sources, however, said the Puls Biznesu report was accurate.

“There is some interest, but PZU is the clear leader,” a senior banking source told Reuters confirming all four names. Another two banking sources also named all four bidders.

This month a senior financial sector source said that BPH owner is under pressure to sell.

The main obstacle has been BPH’s Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio. Polish politicians have suggested banks convert such mortgages into zlotys at historical rates, a move that could cost lenders up to 64 billion zlotys ($16.96 billion).

Poland’s financial regulator KNF has also said if it was to allow any foreign bank to pull out from the CEE region’s biggest economy, the foreign bank would have to keep the Swiss franc-denominated mortgages portfolio on its books.

State-controlled PZU, Eastern Europe’s largest insurer, has long been seen as the sole contender for BPH.

The insurer refused to comment.

So did the press office of Czarnecki, who controls Polish financial group Getin Noble Bank. BPH, GE, and UniCredit also declined to comment.

UniCredit has been selling assets to boost its financial strength as its core capital ratio. Its Polish arm, Pekao SA is well capitalised and has an appetite for acquisitions, but the regulator has said that the concentration level in the Polish banking sector is close to optimal.

Czarnecki’s group already has a Swiss franc mortgages portfolio, so analysts doubt if the regulator would allow the billionaire to take over another bank.