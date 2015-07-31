FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Caixabank CEO says no acquisitions planned outside Spain
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2015 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

Caixabank CEO says no acquisitions planned outside Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Caixabank is not planning any acquisitions outside Spain, the lender’s chief executive said on Friday, denying reports it is bidding for General Electric’s (GE) Polish Bank BPH.

Earlier on Friday, Polish daily Puls Biznesu said Caixabank, Italy’s UniCredit, Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki and local insurer PZU were all in the race for BPH, Poland’s No. 11 lender in terms of assets.

“We’re not looking for acquisitions outside Spain,” Caixabank CEO Gonzalo Gortazar said during a webcast with analysts, according to a spokesman for Caixabank.

Three banking sources, however, said the Puls Biznesu report was accurate.

PZU, BPH, GE, UniCredit and the press office for Czarnecki, who controls Polish financial group Getin Noble Bank, all declined to comment. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Valentina Za in Milan, Julien Toyer in Madrid and Marcin Goettig in Warsaw; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.