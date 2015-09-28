FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PZU says General Electric may sell Bank BPH this year
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2015 / 12:05 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's PZU says General Electric may sell Bank BPH this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - General Electric might sell its Polish business Bank BPH as early as this year, Andrzej Klesyk, head of insurer PZU said on Monday.

“It is possible. I have an impression that guys from the US have not taken the decision yet. The ball is in their court,” Klesyk told reporters.

“We’re ready for this and also other takeovers. We hope that falling banks’ valuations will help us in negotiations,” he also said.

PZU, central Europe’s biggest insurer, is trying to create a medium-sized bank through Alior Bank, which it already controls. It is also interested in buying Raiffeisen’s Polish arm Raiffeisen Polbank, as well as state-controlled BOS, according to sources. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.