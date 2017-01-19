FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Ross's confirmation as US commerce secretary won't affect Bank of Cyprus holdings
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2017 / 8:45 AM / 7 months ago

Ross's confirmation as US commerce secretary won't affect Bank of Cyprus holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The confirmation of billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as U.S. Commerce Secretary will not affect his investment fund's shareholdings in the Bank of Cyprus , WL Ross fund management company said on Thursday.

Responding to media speculation about WL Ross fund holdings in Bank of Cyprus group and Wilbur Ross's role as vice-chairman of the bank, his company said it would remain "actively involved" with the bank.

"WL Ross & Co is in discussions with the bank regarding Wilbur Ross's replacement on the board should he be confirmed," it said.

"WL Ross & Co. is pleased with the progress that Bank of Cyprus' management team is making regarding the execution of its strategy and looks forward to continuing to work together."

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Susan Fenton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.