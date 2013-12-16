FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida judge grants $9 million bail for former UBS banker, Raoul Weil
#Market News
December 16, 2013 / 6:16 PM / 4 years ago

Florida judge grants $9 million bail for former UBS banker, Raoul Weil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec 16 (Reuters) - A Florida judge ordered Raoul Weil, a former high-ranking UBS banker charged with tax fraud by U.S. authorities, freed on $9 million bond, on Monday in federal court in Fort Lauderdale.

Weil, a 54-year-old Swiss citizen, is charged with helping Americans dodge taxes via secret Swiss bank accounts.

Weil did not enter a plea and his arraignment was postponed until Jan 7. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hunt agreed to let Weil stay with friends in New Jersey after putting up the bond, including $4 million in cash.

