April 10 (Reuters) - Bankers Petroleum Ltd reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly production helped by higher output from its main Patos-Marinza oilfield in Albania.

Average first-quarter production rose to 14,120 barrels of oil per day (bopd), from 12,147 bopd last year.

Sales from the Patos-Marinza oilfield came in at 13,280 bopd, up from 11,894 bopd a year-ago. The company sold oil from Patos-Marinza at about $84.89 per barrel, a 25 percent rise from last year.