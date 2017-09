Aug 21 (Reuters) - Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG : * Says H1 net income EUR 40.3 million versus EUR 37.8 million * Says H1 profit before taxes of EUR 49.2 million versus EUR 45.5 million in H1

2013 * Says H1 tier 1 capital ratio 13.59 percent * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage