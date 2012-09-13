FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Hapoalim extends terms for CEO, chairman to 2017
September 13, 2012 / 7:46 AM / 5 years ago

Bank Hapoalim extends terms for CEO, chairman to 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest bank, has extended the terms of its chief executive, Zion Kenan, and its chairman, Yair Seroussi, by five years to the end of 2017.

The board decided to tighten the conditions for the stock options package granted to the CEO and chairman, if the bank’s financial results entitle them to such compensation, Hapoalim said on Thursday. As a result, the lock-up on exercising the options will be extended to two years from four.

Otherwise there will be no changes in the compensation package from the present contract, the bank said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

