UPDATE 1-Israel's Bank Hapoalim Q4 profit dips less than expected

TEL AVIV, March 21 (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s largest lender, reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly profit due to higher financing income and a steep drop in a provision for credit losses.

Hapoalim said on Thursday it posted fourth-quarter net profit of 652 million shekels ($177 million), down from 672 million a year earlier but above expectations of 602 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net financing income rose to 2.11 billion shekels from 1.96 billion, while credit loss charges slid to 54 million shekels from 363 million. Expenses, though, rose to 2.4 billion shekels from 2.2 billion.

Hapoalim’s core Tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets rose to 8.9 percent at the end of 2012 from 7.9 percent at the end of 2011.

The bank said its board approved a new three-year strategic plan for 2013-2015.

“In the face of lingering challenges in the global economy, government debt markets and international financial system, we anticipate that this programme will provide the bank a solid platform upon which to continue to move along a path of steady growth,” said Zion Kenan, Hapoalim’s chief executive.