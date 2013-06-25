Spain's Bankia reiterates 2013 profit target of 800 mln euros

VALENCIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Spanish nationalised lender Bankia reiterated on Tuesday a 2013 profit target of 800 million euros ($1 billion) and said the bank had no additional capital needs.

“We have no need of additional capital at Bankia,” Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said in a speech at the bank’s annual shareholders meeting, adding that core capital, a key measure of solvency, was 10 percent at end-March. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)