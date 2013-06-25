FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankia reiterates 2013 profit target of 800 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 25, 2013 / 10:52 AM / in 4 years

Spain's Bankia reiterates 2013 profit target of 800 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALENCIA, June 25 (Reuters) - Spanish nationalised lender Bankia reiterated on Tuesday a 2013 profit target of 800 million euros ($1 billion) and said the bank had no additional capital needs.

“We have no need of additional capital at Bankia,” Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said in a speech at the bank’s annual shareholders meeting, adding that core capital, a key measure of solvency, was 10 percent at end-March. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.