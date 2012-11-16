Spain's Bankia cuts back private banking business

MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nationalised Spanish lender Bankia will cut back its private banking business and integrate it into its main activities in order to reduce costs, it said on Friday.

The lender expects to complete the integration by 2013. A spokesman for Bankia did not say by how much the private bank would be downsized.

Bankia’s private banking business, which has been run as a separate division and has more than 7 billion euros under management, reported a nine-month gross profit of 14.7 million euros. It will maintain its activities but focus on geographical areas where it has a bigger presence.

Bankia, which sought a 23.5 billion euro bailout from the state in May, is expected to shrink its balance sheet by as much as 40 percent as a condition of European aid, according to banking sources.

The lender will soon receive the first funds from a 100 billion euro European credit line granted to Spanish banks.

Jaime González Lasso de Vega, the current head of the international corporate banking division, will take charge of Bankia’s private banking unit. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Editing by Clare Kane and Mark Potter)