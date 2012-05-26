Bankia and BFA merger not on the table for now-chairman

MADRID, May 26 (Reuters) - Bankia’s chairman said on Saturday that a merger of the troubled bank with its parent group BFA was not on the table for now.

The two entities asked for a 19 billion euro ($23.77 billion) state bailout on Friday to cope with possible real estate losses and writedowns on other loans.

“It’s not on the table for now. We might think about it in future but it’s not among our priorities,” said chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri. ($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Editing by Sarah White)