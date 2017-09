LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - Bailed out Spanish lender Bankia is poised to price a 1bn 10-year bond, callable after five years, at a yield of 4%, according to a lead manager.

Investor orders are in excess of 4bn for the deal that will price later today via lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bankia, Barclays, Credit Agricole and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)