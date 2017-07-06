(Adds context, detail)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Bankia is testing interest for its inaugural Additional Tier 1 trade, proving the market is open for Spanish lenders despite sub debt investors at Banco Popular being wiped out only last month.

Leads set coupon initial price thoughts for the €750m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year at 6.5% area on Thursday morning. Pricing is expected later today.

It is the second capital trade from a Spanish bank this week. CaixaBank's €1bn 11NC6 Tier 2 on Wednesday sent a positive signal, drawing over €2.5bn in orders.

Bankia will also take heart from the reception for last week's AT1 deals from HSBC and Raiffeisen Bank International, the first banks to sell AT1 since Banco Popular's resolution, the collapse of two Italian lenders, and the first case of AT1 coupon cancellation, at Bremer Landesbank.

"It will go very well," said a banker off the trade.

"The underlying technicals are super strong and the AT1 market is now at such a stage of maturity that, even with a resolution and coupon cancellation, it charges on."

Despite AT1's loss-absorbing characteristics, Scope Ratings said in a note last week that actual losses depend to a far larger degree on credit fundamentals and warned against extrapolating losses at Popular and Bremer to all AT1 securities.

Bankia, which last week agreed to acquire Spanish regional lender Banco Mare Nostrum, stacks up well against its peer group in this respect. The joint entity is expected to report a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 12% by year-end, compared with BBVA's 11%, for example.

"In 2012 received state aid, transferred a large stock of bad assets to the state created vehicle SAREB, and wiped out sub debt, but now its recovery story looks well entrenched," CreditSights analysts wrote.

The bond, which is expected to be rated B+ by S&P, will convert to equity if Bankia's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio breaches 5.125%.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are structuring advisers and global coordinators. They are also joint leads alongside Bankia, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and UBS.