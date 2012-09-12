FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BFA-Bankia makes 4.5 bln euro capital increase
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 12, 2012 / 7:11 PM / in 5 years

BFA-Bankia makes 4.5 bln euro capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Spain’s ailing lender BFA-Bankia increased its capital by 4.5 billion euros ($5.8 billion) on Wednesday after receiving funds from the country’s national bank rescue fund.

The increase will restore Bankia’s core capital to meet regulatory levels. The bank at the end of August announced losses of just under 4.5 billion euros in the first half.

The capital increase is part of the 19 billion euros the bank has called for in rescue funds as it seeks to recapitalise after incurring heavy losses on its property portfolios. ($1 = 0.7759 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Davies and Andres Gonzalez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.