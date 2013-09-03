FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Bankia sells property management arm to U.S. fund Cerberus
September 3, 2013 / 5:32 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Bankia sells property management arm to U.S. fund Cerberus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-rescued lender Bankia on Tuesday said it had sold its property management arm to U.S. fund Cerberus at a price of between 40 million euros ($53 million) and 90 million euros depending on the execution of the unit’s business plan.

The lender, which received 18 billion euros in European aid after it was brought low by its massive exposure to a collapsed real estate market, said the properties and the loans - most of them already transferred to Spain’s “bad bank” - were not part of the sale.

