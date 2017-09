MADRID, May 24 (Reuters) - Spanish nationalised lender Bankia sold City National Bank of Florida to BCI of Chile on Friday for $883 million, the bank said in a statement.

Bankia expects to book 180 million euros ($233 million) in net capital gains from the sale, it said. ($1 = 0.7734 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)