MADRID, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia on Thursday said it had sold a portfolio of credits related to real estate assets worth 335 million euros(427.76 million US dollar).

In a press statement, Bankia said 226 million euros out of the total portfolio were backed by property guarantees. (1 US dollar = 0.7831 euro) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)