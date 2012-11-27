FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankia junior debt holders loss seen at 10 to 50 pct - source
November 27, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Bankia junior debt holders loss seen at 10 to 50 pct - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Junior debt holders in Spain’s nationalised lender Bankia will take losses ranging from 10 to 50 percent of face value of their investments as a condition for receiving European aid, a source involved in the negotiations said on Tuesday.

“A deal has been clinched on swapping these instruments with Bankia shares and the discount applied will depend on the instruments,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

A discount of 40 to 50 percent will be applied on perpetual subordinated debt and preference shares while subordinated debt with fixed maturities will lose 10 to 20 percent of its face value, the source added. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Julien Toyer)

