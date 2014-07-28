FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Bankia says likely to take new ECB long-term loans
#Credit Markets
July 28, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Bankia says likely to take new ECB long-term loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Bankia will probably take new long-term loans from the European Central Bank in upcoming auctions, at which it can borrow around 3 billion euros ($4 billion), Financial Director Leopoldo Alvear said on Monday.

The ECB said in June it would give banks fresh access to long-term liquidity in order to improve lending to euro zone companies, in two so-called targeted longer-term refinancing operations (LTROs) in September and December of this year.

Bankia, which is majority-owned by the Spanish state, is still working out exactly how much it is entitled to borrow and has yet to make a final decision on whether to take the funds, Alvear told a news conference.

$1 = 0.7444 Euros Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado, Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
