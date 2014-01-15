FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain says to define strategy to maximise return in Bankia
January 15, 2014 / 12:36 PM / 4 years ago

Spain says to define strategy to maximise return in Bankia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Spanish authorities will define in the coming weeks and months what is the best strategy to maximise the state’s return on its investment in bailed-out lender Bankia, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday.

“The (bank restructuring fund) FROB and the management of Bankia will define over the coming weeks and months a strategy aiming at maximising the return on any Bankia sale,” de Guindos told journalists on the sidelines of an investment conference in Madrid. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

