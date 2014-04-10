FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Iberdrola share trading suspended - regulator
April 10, 2014 / 6:52 AM / 3 years ago

Spain's Iberdrola share trading suspended - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 10 (Reuters) - Share trading in Spain’s Iberdrola has been suspended due to circumstances that could affect the normal trading of the shares, the stock market regulator said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Spanish nationalised lender Bankia said it was placing a 4.94 percent stake in Iberdrola in an accelerated bookbuild at a price range of 4.85 euros to 5.002 euros each, valuing the stake at about 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

Iberdrola share trading will resume from 0800 GMT, the regulator said. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Erica Billingham)

