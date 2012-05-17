FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankia clients pull out over 1 bln euros -report
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 17, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

Bankia clients pull out over 1 bln euros -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 17 (Reuters) - Clients of troubled Spanish bank Bankia, nationalized last week, have taken out over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)from their accounts since last Wednesday, El Mundo newspaper reported on Thursday citing information from a board meeting held yesterday and seen by the paper.

Bankia did not respond to requests on Wednesday asking if there had been mass withdrawals of cash from deposits. No-one one was available immediately to comment on Thursday.

Shares in Bankia fell 10 percent on Wednesday after the lender delayed announcing first quarter results, stoking fears about scales of losses at the bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.