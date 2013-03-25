FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Bankia plummets after new share valuation
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2013 / 9:22 AM / in 5 years

Spain's Bankia plummets after new share valuation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Spain’s largest rescued lender Bankia dropped 41.04 percent to 0.148 euros shortly after opening on Monday after the country’s bank restructuring fund valued them at 0.01 euro on Friday night.

The shares, which began trading more than an hour after the market opened because demand could not match supply, lost more than 46 percent at the open. Shares briefly fell by as much as 52 percent before recovering slightly.

The new valuation was imposed by the European Union as Bankia prepares to get a capital injection of 10.7 billion euros out of European rescue funds. ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.