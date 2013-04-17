FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankia's repriced shares to start trade on April 22
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 17, 2013 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

Bankia's repriced shares to start trade on April 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 17 (Reuters) - Repriced shares in Spanish bank Bankia will start trading on Monday, April 22, the latest step in a international rescue aimed at cleaning up the troubled lender, the bank said on Wednesday.

The nationalised lender valued its shares at a bare minimum of 0.01 euros last month ahead of a capital injection of 10.7 billion euros ($14 billion) out of European rescue funds. The stock will start trade priced at 1 euro after being grouped in bundles of 100 shares. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.