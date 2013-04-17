Bankia's repriced shares to start trade on April 22

MADRID, April 17 (Reuters) - Repriced shares in Spanish bank Bankia will start trading on Monday, April 22, the latest step in a international rescue aimed at cleaning up the troubled lender, the bank said on Wednesday.

The nationalised lender valued its shares at a bare minimum of 0.01 euros last month ahead of a capital injection of 10.7 billion euros ($14 billion) out of European rescue funds. The stock will start trade priced at 1 euro after being grouped in bundles of 100 shares. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Sarah White)