Bankia nears sale of Florida bank for $900 mln - source
#Market News
May 24, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 4 years

Bankia nears sale of Florida bank for $900 mln - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 24 (Reuters) - Spanish nationalised lender Bankia is close to completing the sale of City National Bank of Florida for about $900 million, a banking source involved in the negotiations said.

“The negotiations are in the final phase with Chile’s Banco de Credito e Inversiones (BCI) at a price of about $900 million,” the source told Reuters on Friday.

“It’s been a very competitive process so we can’t rule out a fresh offer from another candidate at the last minute,” the source added.

Bankia, formerly known as Caja Madrid, paid $927 million for 83 percent of the Florida bank in 2008 and bought the remaining stake at a later date for an undisclosed amount.

