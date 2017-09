(Corrects day of week to Thursday)

MADRID, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia and parent company BFA said on Thursday they had put up for sale all their 12.6 percent stake in hotel group NH Hoteles.

The sale will be through a book-building exercise with JB Capital Markets acting as book-runner. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer and Anthony Barker)