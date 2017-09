MADRID, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Investment bank UBS on Friday said it had placed shares comprising 7.5 percent of Spain’s nationalised lender Bankia at a price of 1.51 euros ($2.07) each.

That implies a discount of around 4 percent to Thursday’s closing price of 1.58 euros per share. ($1 = 0.7309 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)