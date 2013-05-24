Bankia's chief sees share price settling at current level

MADRID, May 24 (Reuters) - State-controlled Spanish lender Bankia’s share price is unlikely to rebound and instead is likely to settle down at its current level, the bank’s chairman said on Friday after the price plunged by over 50 percent on Thursday.

Under a recapitalisation of the bank tens of thousands of small savers swapped their preference shares and hybrid debt for ordinary shares on Thursday at an average discount of around 40 percent to the face value of their original investments.

But while they had hoped the move would help them recoup some of their money, they instead saw Bankia’s share price drop by 51.4 percent on Thursday to close at 0.68 euros.

Their new shares, which they cannot sell until next Tuesday, were issued at a price of 1.35 euros. Shares in Bankia were worth 45 euros when the bank was listed in 2011.

The bank’s chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri said the stock price should stabilise at a price of around 0.7 to 0.8 euros once the new shares start trading next week, the last step in the 24-billion-euro bailout of the bank which then forced Spain to seek a total 41 billion-euro European rescue for its banking system last year.

“Our Spanish competitors have a share price of between 0.7 to 0.8 times their book value. This is the fundamental reference a Bankia shareholder should have in mind,” he told COPE radio.

Goirigolzarri also said the lender was sticking to its forecast of an 800 million-euro profit this year after record losses in 2012.

Bankia shares were up 6 percent at 0.72 euros by 1144 GMT on Friday, wih . Around 21 million shares had changed hands, compared with 50 million on Thursday, an amount that was 42 times the average daily volume over the last three months.

The stock market regulator said it would look closely at Thursday’s abnormally high volume to establish whether some trades were in breach of market rules. ($1=0.7751 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)