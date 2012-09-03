FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain bank rescue fund approves Bankia aid
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 3, 2012 / 5:35 PM / 5 years ago

Spain bank rescue fund approves Bankia aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s national bank rescue fund approved an immediate capital injection of 4.5 billion euros ($5.66 billion) into ailing lender Bankia on Monday, the Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring, or FROB, said in a statement.

“The operation will be carried out by the FROB subscribing to a capital increase,” the FROB said in a statement.

The FROB added that the operation was subject to approval from the Bank of Spain and the government. The operation will restore Bankia’s core capital to meet regulatory levels, the FROB said. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.