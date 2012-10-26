Bankia reports 7.05 bln euro loss to September on writedowns

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-rescued lender Bankia on Friday said it lost 7.05 billion euros ($9.1 billion) in the first nine months of the year after setting aside 11.485 billion euros to cover losses on real estate assets.

The bank said it had a core capital of 4.7 percent at the end of September compared to 6.3 percent at the end of June.

Deposits fell by 14.26 billion euros on the period, or 12.6 percent, with the outflow being registered mostly during the second quarter, when the bank was nationalised.

Non-performing loans rose to 13.3 percent during the first nine months of the year, compared to 11 percent at end-June. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)