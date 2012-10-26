FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankia reports 7.05 bln euro loss to September on writedowns
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 26, 2012 / 3:56 PM / in 5 years

Bankia reports 7.05 bln euro loss to September on writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-rescued lender Bankia on Friday said it lost 7.05 billion euros ($9.1 billion) in the first nine months of the year after setting aside 11.485 billion euros to cover losses on real estate assets.

The bank said it had a core capital of 4.7 percent at the end of September compared to 6.3 percent at the end of June.

Deposits fell by 14.26 billion euros on the period, or 12.6 percent, with the outflow being registered mostly during the second quarter, when the bank was nationalised.

Non-performing loans rose to 13.3 percent during the first nine months of the year, compared to 11 percent at end-June. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.