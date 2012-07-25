Bankia sells soured credit portfolio for 800 mln euros

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s state-rescued lender Bankia said on Wednesday it sold a soured credit loan portfolio for 800 million euros ($966.80 million) to investment funds Aktiv Kapital of Norway and Oko Investments of Luxemburg

“The disposal will have a positive impact on the bank’s results as the credit portfolio is fully provisioned,” Bankia said in a statement.

The sale is part of Bankia’s plan to shed 30 billion euros in toxic assets in the next three years as part of a state rescue of 23.5 billion euros.