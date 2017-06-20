SANTANDER, Spain, June 20 A merger between the state-owned banks Bankia and Banco Mar Nostrum (BMN) will take place in a few weeks, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

"Bankia and BMN will be merged in a few weeks," de Guindos said during a conference in the northern Spanish city of Santander. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)