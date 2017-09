MADRID, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Spain’s BFA-Bankia said on Thursday it booked capital gains of 165 million euros ($222.9 million) from the placement of a 12 percent stake in insurer Mapfre.

Earlier, Broker UBS said it had placed the stake for 2.647 euros ($3.6) per share, or a total of almost 1 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7403 euros) (Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)