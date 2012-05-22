FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to outline Bankia plan, may announce bailout size
May 22, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

Spain to outline Bankia plan, may announce bailout size

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* De Guindos to address parliamentary committee at 1600 GMT
    * He will outline plan to restructure nationalised Bankia
    * Negotiations still under way on size, form of bailout

    By Julien Toyer and Jesús Aguado	
    MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - The Spanish government is set to
outline on Wednesday its plan to restructure the recently
nationalised Bankia and announce how much additional
money it will pump into the ailing lender, government sources
told Reuters on Tuesday.	
    One of the sources said talks on the size and form of the
bailout - through loans, equity or cash injection - were being
held between the economy ministry, the Bank of Spain, Bankia and
Goldman Sachs, which was hired last week to value the lender.	
    A final decision may not be made before Economy Minister
Luis De Guindos address a parliamentary committee at 1600 GMT to
inform on the take-over of Bankia and the restructuring plan for
the lender, although he will want to give key details of the
government's strategy, the source said.	
    "De Guindos will present the main elements of the plan to
the parliament. His intention is to also give a figure but the
talks are not finished yet," the source said.	
    A second source said De Guindos was very likely to announce
the final taxpayers bill of Bankia's rescue.	
    Spanish banks have been weighing heavily on Spain's public
finances and many analysts fear Madrid will be forced to seek
international aid to recapitalise them. The government has
denied any such possibility in many occasions.	
   	
    	
    MORE FUNDS	
    Spain last week injected 4.5 billion euros into Bankia and
its parent company BFA (Banco Financiero y de Ahorros). The 
bank will need more funds to fully clean up bad loans and rotten
assets from a decade-long real estate bubble that burst four
years ago, analysts say.	
    The government is expected to lend or give Bankia, Spain's
fourth-biggest lender, about 10 billion euros in additional aid,
although bank analysts believe it will need more.	
    De Guindos on Monday said Bankia needed to find about 7.5
billion euros by the end of year to comply with two financial
reforms presented by Spain's centre-right government in February
and last week.	
    It also needs to raise about 1.3 billion euros by June to
meet stringent European Banking Authority capital rules.	
    Several financial and government sources told Reuters last
week that the strategy of the Spanish authorities would be to
clean up, downsize and sell Bankia within three years.	
    The plan could however derail if the several capital gaps
identified in the accounts by the lender's auditor Deloitte were
too large, the sources said. 	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Andrew Hay)

