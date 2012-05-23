FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 6:11 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-Spain to fill 9 bln euro funding gap at Bankia

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Full recapitalisation plan pending management assessment
    * Bankia problems do not apply to whole system - economy
minister
    * PM Rajoy reiterates no need for EU cash


    By Jesús Aguado and Sarah White	
    MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Spain said on Wednesday its
rescue of problem lender Bankia would cost at least 9
billion euros ($11 billion), as the government tries to clean up
a banking system that threatens  to drag the country deeper into
the euro zone crisis.	
    Losses at Spain's fourth largest bank are central to
investors' fears that the country's fragile financial system,
already vulnerable to rising default rates in a recession, could
push Spain to seek an Irish-style bail-out.	
    Bankia's new management team will undertake a complete
assessment of the lender's capital needs and will present its
plan in mid-June, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said in a
presentation to a congressional committee.	
    The government will recapitalise Bankia's parent group BFA
using the state-backed bank restructuring fund, the FROB, and
then will fund Bankia through a capital increase including
preferential shares for existing shareholders, he said.	
    He said the Bankia rescue would include 7.1 billion euros in
provisions for losses from bad loans and 1.9 billion euros in
capital buffers, as well as address valuations flagged by
Bankia's auditors.	
    The clean-up of Bankia and BFA, which account for 10 percent
of deposits in Spain, would take care of most of the problems in
the country's banking system, he said.	
    "I insist BFA-Bankia is a specific case and it's not correct
to extrapolate its problems to the rest of the Spanish financial
system," he told lawmakers.	
    Bankia was partially nationalised earlier this month when it
became clear it could not handle losses stemming from a 2008
property crash. But economists said the focus had now moved on
the banking sector as a whole.	
    "The market has moved beyond Bankia. How much Bankia will
get in aid is not going to make a big difference," said Martin
van Vliet, senior economist at ING. 	
    "The question is now about the long-term solvency of parts
of Spain's banking system, especially what is going to happen
with mortgage loan default. This concern is not being
addressed."	
   	
    Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated on Wednesday that
Spain would not seek external funds to bail out its banks.	
    "The government has no interest and no intention in
accessing any funds from the European Union or any other
organisation," Rajoy said following a meeting with French Prime
Minister Francois Hollande on Wednesday.	
    A leading banking industry group, the Institute of
International Finance (IIF), has said Spain's banks could need
another 76 billion euros to cover losses as bad debts might rise
as high as 260 billion euros.  	
    Spain's banks hold 656 billion euros of mortgage debt,
around twice their exposure to housebuilder loans. While the
rate of loan default amongst real estate developers is around 21
percent, the mortgage default rate is low at 2.8 percent.	
    "Despite high levels of unemployment, default rates on
mortgages are relatively low," said Maria Jose Lockerbie,
managing director at Fitch Ratings, adding that this was partly
due to low interest rates making debt service costs bearable.	
    However, economists fear the number of Spaniards defaulting
on their mortgages could rise given the country's
recession-bound economy and sky-high unemployment of 24 percent.	
    Financial markets are closely watching the banking sector to
see if Spain will become the next casualty in the debt crisis
that started in Greece. Four of Greece's largest banks got an 18
billion euro recapitalistion on Tuesday.	
    The Spanish benchmark 10-year bond traded at a 6.2 percent
yield on Wednesday, not far off the 7 percent level that is seen
as unsustainable for a country's finances.	
    Spain last week converted 4.5 billion euros of state loans
to parent company BFA (Banco Financiero y de Ahorros) into
equity, giving it a majority stake in Bankia and partly
nationalising the lender.	
    	
    GOLDMAN'S FEES	
    The government has picked Goldman Sachs to value Bankia and
consultancies Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger were hired to audit
other banks' loan books, damaged by a property crash that helped
push bad loans to their highest in 18 years.	
    Spain has chosen outside auditors to reassure investors and
European Union leaders, who were meeting at a summit on
Wednesday, that Madrid has the situation under control.	
    Banking sources questioned whether consultants could wring
more information from lenders than has already been given to
institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and the
central bank.	
    There have also been questions about the size of the fees
the companies would earn at a time when the government is
cutting spending to hit stringent budget deficit targets.	
    Advisers who have worked on other government bank
restructurings said fees for Goldman Sachs would likely be lower
than for other deals, with most firms agreeing to do such work
for the prestige and in the hope that it brings new business.	
    One banking source said such government work usually
commands fees of less than 500,000 euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
