#Market News
May 23, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-Spain bails out Bankia, seeks plan for troubled regions

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Full recapitalisation plan pending management assessment
    * PM Rajoy reiterates no need for foreign cash
    * Autonomous regions must refinance 36 bln euros in 2012


    By Jesús Aguado and Sarah White	
    MADRID, May 23 (Reuters) - Spain announced a 9-billion-euro
($11 billion) bailout for troubled lender Bankia on Wednesday,
while also seeking ways to help its highly indebted regions meet
huge refinancing needs that threaten to drag the country deeper
into the eurozone crisis.	
    The country's weak banks and overspending regions are at the
heart of the European debt crisis due to concerns that expensive
bail-outs of ailing lenders and regions could force the country
to seek international aid.	
    Losses at Bankia, Spain's fourth largest bank, are central
to investor fears that the fragile financial system could become
more vulnerable as default rates rise in a recession.	
    Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told a congressional
committee that the state would have to put at least 9 billion
euros into saving Bankia, which he said would be fully
nationalised in the process.	
    At the same time government sources said de Guindos and
other top officials were at odds over how to help the country's
17 autonomous regions refinance 36 billion euros in debt that
comes due this year. 	
    Bankia's new management team will undertake a complete
assessment of the lender's capital needs and will present its
plan in mid-June, de Guindos said.	
    The government will recapitalise Bankia's parent group BFA
using the state-backed bank restructuring fund, the FROB, and
then will fund Bankia through a capital increase including
preferential shares for existing shareholders, he said.	
    He said the Bankia rescue would include 7.1 billion euros in
provisions for losses from bad loans and 1.9 billion euros in
capital buffers, as well as address issues flagged by Bankia's
auditors.	
    The clean-up of Bankia and BFA, which account for 10 percent
of deposits in Spain, would take care of most of the problems in
the country's banking system, he said.	
    "I insist BFA-Bankia is a specific case and it's not correct
to extrapolate its problems to the rest of the Spanish financial
system," he told lawmakers.	
    Bankia is the most exposed of Spain's banks to losses
stemming from a 2008 property crash. But economists said the
focus had now moved on the banking sector as a whole.	
    "The market has moved beyond Bankia. How much Bankia will
get in aid is not going to make a big difference," said Martin
van Vliet, senior economist at ING. 	
    "The question is now about the long-term solvency of parts
of Spain's banking system, especially what is going to happen
with mortgage loan default. This concern is not being
addressed."	
 	
    	
    NO EXTERNAL AID   	
    Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated on Wednesday that
Spain would not seek external funds to bail out its banks.	
    "The government has no interest and no intention in
accessing any funds from the European Union or any other
organisation," Rajoy said following a meeting with French Prime
Minister Francois Hollande on Wednesday.	
    The government has picked Goldman Sachs to value Bankia and
consultancies Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger were hired to audit
other banks' loan books, as bad loans have risen to their
highest in 18 years.	
    Spain has chosen outside auditors to reassure investors and
European Union leaders, who were meeting at a summit on
Wednesday, that Madrid has the situation under control.	
    A leading banking industry group, the Institute of
International Finance (IIF), has said Spain's banks could need
another 76 billion euros to cover losses as bad debts might rise
as high as 260 billion euros.  	
    Economists fear the number of Spaniards defaulting on their
mortgages could rise given the country's recession-bound economy
and sky-high unemployment of 24 percent.	
    The Spanish benchmark 10-year bond traded at a 6.2 percent
yield on Wednesday, not far off the 7 percent level that is seen
as unsustainable for a country's finances.	
    	
    REGIONAL DEBTS	
    New budget plans from Spain's 17 autonomous communities
revealed that they have 28 billion euros of bank loans coming
due this year, along with 8 billion euros of bonds that mature
in 2012.	
    Many of the autonomous regions are virtually blocked from
financing themselves on public debt markets due to the high
rates they would have to pay. Some have seen the credit rating
on their debt cut to junk status.   	
    Spain's government last week admitted its 2011 public
deficit was higher than it had previously reported after three
regions revealed higher spending last year than they had earlier
reported.  	
    Two government sources said the central administration now
aimed to put forward a new mechanism to back regions' debt as
soon as early June.  	
    But, the sources said, de Guindos and Treasury Minister
Cristobal Montoro disagreed on the final form the new instrument
should take.  	
    De Guindos favours a centralised mechanism which would
control and issue debt for the regions. Montoro would rather see
a less intrusive instrument which would fall under the umbrella
of his ministry, possibly based on credit lines from the central
government to regions which meet their deficit targets.

