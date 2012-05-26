FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankia says its situation doesn't reflect Spain's banking system
May 26, 2012 / 11:37 AM / 5 years ago

Bankia says its situation doesn't reflect Spain's banking system

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 26 (Reuters) - The extent of potential losses at Spain’s Bankia, which has been rescued by the state to the tune of 23.5 billion euros, cannot be extrapolated to the country’s banking system as a whole, Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri told analysts on Saturday.

The bank’s new management has identified 15.6 billion euros in provisions it must make against potential future losses in repossessed property, loans to real estate developers and other credits, much higher than what the government had already forced it to recognize.

Goirigolzarri recognized there was a “certain tension” around deposits for a few days in early May, when the bank’s former chairman stepped down and a state takeover was announced, but he said the situation had now normalized.

He said he expected that by June deposits would reach a level higher than at the end of 2011. (Reporting Jesus Aguado; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)

