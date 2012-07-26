Spanish gov't pressed for Bankia listing says former chairman

MADRID, July 26 (Reuters) - Bankia was pressured by the government and the Bank of Spain to stick to its planned listing in 2011, less than a year before it had to be bailed out, its former chairman Rodrigo Rato said on Thursday.

In his first public comments since the bank asked for a 19 billion euro ($23.03 billion) state rescue, Rato, a one-time IMF chief, said Spain feared that abandoning the listing would dent market confidence. He also pointed to central bank pressure when Bankia was created in 2010 through a series of mergers between seven regional savings banks.

Rato said tough capital demands had left the newly formed Bankia with little option than to seek a flotation, and that despite worsening markets in mid-July last year he was told to press ahead.

“The government and the Bank of Spain made their concerns clear over the consequences that Bankia’s failure to list would have for Spain,” Rato, who resigned from Bankia about two weeks before the rescue, told a parliamentary hearing.

Spain’s socialist party was in power when Bankia was listed. Rato was economy minister under a former administration of the ruling centre-right People’s Party.

He was widely credited for the decade-long boom Spain enjoyed until the burst of a real estate bubble four years ago, which brought the banking sector to its knees and, along with indebted regions and a contracting economy, pushed the country closer to seeking a full-scale rescue form the euro zone.

Bankia’s bailout pushed Spain to ask for European aid to shore up its ailing banks, deepening the market turmoil that has sent the country’s own borrowing costs to record highs.

The listing also hurt hundreds of thousands of ordinary Spaniards who were encouraged to buy Bankia shares, only to see their investments lose 80 percent of their value.

FRAUD PROBE

Rato, who is the target of a fraud probe by Spain’s High Court along with other former board members of Bankia and parent group BFA, said he and his team stuck strictly to the law and acted correctly during their time in charge of the bank.

All of their actions had the backing of various investment banks and auditors hired to advise the entity, he said.

Rato, who appeared composed amid the frenzied media attention and anger from politicians who blamed him for hurting small-time investors, pointed to numerous interventions from the central bank and the government during his time at the helm of Bankia - and during the bank’s formation.

The Bank of Spain asked for Valencian lender Bancaja to be merged with Caja Madrid, the bank Rato was chairing in 2010, he said.

That merger is now widely seen as marking the start of the problems of Bankia, partly because the two were so heavily loaded with problematic real estate assets.

The Bank of Spain also told Bankia to be “more ambitious” in its listing and raise more on the market before the flotation, Rato said.

Rato added that in April the central bank had approved an initial plan to help shore up Bankia’s capital in 2012, which would have kept state support at a much lower level. That plan even envisaged that some state funds Bankia had already received could be paid back shortly, Rato said.

But he said the plan failed because the People’s Party did not approve it.

In the end Bankia asked for 19 billion euros, on top of the 4.5 billion euros it had already received from the FROB rescue fund.