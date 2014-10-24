FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankia says bad loan ratio 13.1 pct after latest credit portfolio sales
October 24, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Bankia says bad loan ratio 13.1 pct after latest credit portfolio sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The bad loan ratio of Spain’s nationalised lender Bankia was 13.1 percent after the sale of credit portfolios worth 880 million euros (1.11 billion US dollar) in October, Chief Financial Officer Leopoldo Alvear said on Friday.

He was speaking at a presentation to analysts after the bank reported a 93 percent jump in net profit in the first nine months of the year. Bankia reported a bad loan ratio of 13.6 percent at the end of September. (1 US dollar = 0.7903 euro) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer. Editing by Jane Merriman)

