April 29, 2016 / 10:11 AM / a year ago

Bankia says Spanish government working on merger with BMN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 29 (Reuters) - The Spanish government is working with the European Commission on a potential merger of state-owned banks Bankia and BMN, the chief executive officer of Bankia said on Friday.

“The Economy Ministry has said that the (bank bailout fund) Frob and Brussels were looking at whether a merger would be possible or not and under which conditions,” Jose Sevilla said during a conference call after first quarter earnings.

While current discussions on the merger were preliminary, Bankia, which is restricted on which takeover operations it can consider until June 2017, would study any proposal, he said.

Bankia, which has steadily improved profits in the past three years, is entering a key phase for its return to private hands. Madrid, which owns 64 percent of the bank, vowed to sell off Bankia by the end of the end of next year. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

